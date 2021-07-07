Advertisement

Reno Fire Dept. investigating series of fires near fast food restaurants

Firefighters with the Reno Fire Department respond to a fire at Del Taco on S. Virginia Street...
Firefighters with the Reno Fire Department respond to a fire at Del Taco on S. Virginia Street on July 7, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a series of fires set early Wednesday morning at two fast food restaurants in south Reno. The fires were reported just after 3:00 a.m. at Del Taco and KFC on S. Virginia Street near Meadowood Mall.

Firefighters responded to a report of trash can fires. When they arrived they found signs at the restaurants were also on fire. The fire also spread to the exterior of the Del Taco building.

A possible suspect was questioned at the scene, but investigators have not said if that person was arrested.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen camper found dead in Alpine County
The death is under investigation by the NV Dept. of Wildlife and the Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office.
Lake Tahoe boating victim identified
Petrilla Fire burn scar.
Officials determine Petrilla Fire was human-caused
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office responded Friday night to a fatal rollover at Butti Way and...
Driver identified in fatal rollover in Carson City
The Flint Fire is burning along Highway 50 in Carson City.
Brush fire reported in Carson City off Hwy 50 at Flint Road