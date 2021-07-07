Reno Fire Dept. investigating series of fires near fast food restaurants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a series of fires set early Wednesday morning at two fast food restaurants in south Reno. The fires were reported just after 3:00 a.m. at Del Taco and KFC on S. Virginia Street near Meadowood Mall.

Firefighters responded to a report of trash can fires. When they arrived they found signs at the restaurants were also on fire. The fire also spread to the exterior of the Del Taco building.

A possible suspect was questioned at the scene, but investigators have not said if that person was arrested.

