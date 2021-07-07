NDOW reminding people to practice bear safety.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As more people are enjoying the outdoors that could mean an encounter with wildlife. The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) said its usually this time of year where it sees more bear activity.

According to NDOW’s Ashley Sanchez bear sightings could occur between Verdi to Douglas County. Sanchez wants to remind people northern Nevada is bear country and we share the outdoors.

The trash and food left behind easily attracts bears into populated areas such as, beaches, campsites, picnic and barbecue areas. “You start to see bears around humans showing no fear, that means they have probably been rewarded with food by humans before so that’s what we want to stop from happening,” said Sanchez.

She said don’t leave food unattended, secure all your trash bins & coolers, pack out your trash, don’t leave food in your cars & lock your vehicles, and if you live in bear country get a wildlife resistant container.

“If food is left out and a bear gets a food reward they then start to associate people with food and come back to that spot more often and they also think its ok to approach people for food.”

If you encounter a bear, NDOW said do not approach it, make loud noises, pick up small children, keep your pets on a leash, keep your distance, and slowly back away.

Click here to get a wildlife resistant container.

