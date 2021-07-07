Matador Lounge opening in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new option for nightlife in the Biggest Little City. The Matador Bar and Lounge opens this week in downtown Reno.

The new spot has been in the works for a year. Construction got underway in January in the former St. James Infirmary building. The downstairs lounge portion of the business will feature live music and DJ’s.

Owner Dennis Leary has been in the hospitality industry for decades and this is his first bar in Reno. It features one of only a handful of rooftop settings and ingredients from the ground to your hand.

“I actually have a small farm in California and I harvest a lot of the drink ingredients from the farm,” Leary said.

The grand opening is Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. There will be live music, handcrafted tapas, and a duo of white and red sangria. The Matador is located at 445 California Avenue. Since the lounge’s debut is during the annual Running of the Bulls, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

