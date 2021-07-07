Advertisement

Local dispensary owners become victims of vandalism

By Abel Garcia
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Around 11:45 AM on Tuesday, Jade Cannabis Co. was impacted by an act of vandalism.

The security camera footage that was released by the business captured the moment a man who was walking on Virginia Street grabbed a large rock and threw it at their window.

Christopher Price, the Assistant Manager arrived to work and found their front window completely shattered, along with the rock that was used by the suspect.

“It’s really unfortunate that this individual decided to choose our building to perform this act of violence,” Price said.

Just to repair the window that was hit, Price said it is going to cost them more than $1,500.

“It’s a huge setback for us and with us trying to get back to the community and on top of the pandemic it is going to be a huge inconvenience for us and a cost to our business,” Price explained.

Police have not identified the person responsible for this act. The suspect involved is described as a white man in his late 50′s, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts. After what his business went through, Price said in order to improve their safety, changes will have to be made.

“Typically our security is here during the night hours so we will definitely think about changing our security to dayshift too,” Price said.

Price is urging all businesses to be alert and cautious because you never know when your business can become the next victim.

If you have any information about the suspect you saw in this story please call Secret Witness at (775)322-4900.

