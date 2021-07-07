Girls on the Run Sierras receives 55 pairs of shoes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A generous donation Wednesday to local nonprofit, Girls on the Run Sierras.

United Federal Credit Union members collected 55 pairs of shoes and $500 through their annual shoe drive. The shoes will be donated to participating girls this upcoming season.

The nonprofit is also looking for volunteers as they expect enrollment to be its highest yet.

Registration for girls is now open online.

Girls on the Run Sierras helps build social, emotional, and physical skills while encouraging girls to start and maintain healthy habits. The nonprofit has inspired more than 3,600 girls in the Reno-Tahoe community since it started in 2007 and serves about 500 girls annually.

