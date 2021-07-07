Free summer concerts returning to Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series will return for its fifth season on Saturday, July 10, 2021 and will run every Saturday night through August 28, 2021. The free, family-friendly concerts are intended to bring the community together to experience the power of live music.

Among the performers this year is Spike McGuire, the Reno-based founder of Loud as Folk. He’ll be taking over the outdoor stage at the Brewery Arts Center for one night of the music series, bringing his style and lineup of featured artists he’s cultivated over the last ten years.

”I always tell people the thing they can expect at Loud as Folk is not only great music, but great artists you may not have heard of, but you’ll be fans of for life,” says McGuire.

The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series has been providing a good time to folks in Carson City since 2016-- bringing people of all ages together for free summer performances.

”What the concert series is created to do is build community and to use music, great music, as our vehicle to do that,” says Gina Lopez, Executive Director of the Brewery Arts Center. “I think being able to get out right now is more important than ever. And to be able to bring your whole family and know you’re going to be able to get a great show no matter what night you’re coming and very different genres, too.”

The public is invited to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts. There will be food trucks, drink vendors and kids activities at every concert. The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series is located at 449 West King Street. Admission is free. The shows start at 7 p.m.

