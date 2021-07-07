Beating the heat. Tips from those who have to work in it.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The mercury is edging toward triple digits. There’s not a breath of a cooling breeze nor shade anywhere and it’s just another work day for a crew of roofers working at a Sparks commercial site.

“This profession is the hottest,” says Ed Ahmed, owner of Lobo Roofing.. “You have to deal with the heat because there’s asphalt on the roof and the heat comes up from underneath, but if you want to make a living you do it.”

Ahmed’s crew and construction workers on the Spaghetti Bowl project across town have learned how to get through days like this safely and how they prepare and cope holds lessons for the rest of us. It’s no secret that it starts with remaining hydrated.

“The biggest part of our job in this 100 degree heat is keeping our people safe and keeping them cool. So, a constant supply of water and a constant culture of hydration is vital out here,” says Nate Fluellen, Safety Manager for Ames Construction.

It’s also important Fluellen says to take breaks, even change schedule. “So we give them interval breaks to make sure they’re cooling through out the day and if it gets too hot we’ll have to find other means.”

“In the summertime we start early in the morning, six o’clock,” says Ahmed, “And then around one o’clock we quit and then sometimes we take about three or four hours for lunch.”>

Unlike those lucky souls heading for the beach, these workers take care to cover up. Most are wearing long sleeved shirts. That’s less about avoiding sunburn than staying cool.

“It helps a little bit,” says Ahmed. “When you’re sweating and there’s a little wind, it feels good.”>

There are other tricks, a wet bandana wrapped around the neck or....”They throw lots of water on their heads or shirts,” says Ahmed.

To sum up: “Stay hydrated, stay cool, take breaks,” says Fluellen, “That is the formula for staying safe out in this heat.”

