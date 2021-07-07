Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The prices at the pump continue their steady climb as summer travel hits full stride.

According to AAA, crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen camper found dead in Alpine County
The death is under investigation by the NV Dept. of Wildlife and the Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office.
Lake Tahoe boating victim identified
Petrilla Fire burn scar.
Officials determine Petrilla Fire was human-caused
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office responded Friday night to a fatal rollover at Butti Way and...
Driver identified in fatal rollover in Carson City
Washoe County Health District logo
Second COVID-19 Delta variant related death reported in Washoe County

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
LIVE: Biden visits Illinois to sell voters on families agenda
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, heads to Georgia
Great Basin Brewing Company hosts 'A Shot and A Beer' COVID-19 vaccination event on Thursday,...
Sparks business offers ‘shot and a beer’ at vaccination event