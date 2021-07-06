WCHD and state partners launch new anti-vaping initiative

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District and state partners recently launched a new anti-vaping initiative.

The goal of Attracting Addiction Nevada is to raise awareness on the growing problem of e-cigarettes in Washoe County and how its impacting adults, families, and students.

According to WCHD Health Educator Lisa Sheretz vaping is an epidemic in Washoe County. She said, “Kids talk about doing it in class, in school bathrooms, on the field at school, so adults really need to be vigilant and help students not use e-cigarettes.”

Sheretz continued, “The middle schools where it’s really rampant, from 2017 it went from almost 8% use to 2019, two years, 18% use, so it jumped by 10% points.”

She said there’s been reports of students getting sick. “There have been students stopping sports because they don’t have the wind due to e-cigarette use, going to the emergency room with nic-sick, being overdosed with nicotine, having pulmonary problems, lung problems, and also throat problems.”

Sheretz said parents need to talk to their elementary school children about the harmful effects of vaping and to also check their social media accounts too.

“Its promoted on social media, parents need to check their kids’ Snapchat for plugs, that’s where they are selling e-cigarettes and other substances on Snapchat, its kids promoting it on social media themselves.”

The initiative also has resources to help people quit.

