Advertisement

Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years, just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and was classified as an X-class eruption, the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption, a gargantuan X8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent X1.5 flare wasn’t as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of X-rays that hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen camper found dead in Alpine County
Police responded to the 7-Eleven just before 11 PM on Sunday evening.
Reno Police: shooting likely in self defense
Reno firefighters battle a fire at a former assisted living facility on Beech Street in Reno,...
Fire burns former assisted living facility
Round Mountain man dies in boating incident at Lahontan
Linda Garza accused by former player of grabbing her, slamming her against dugout wall
New Nevada softball coach enters role amid controversy

Latest News

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., recently floated an enormous $6...
In hunt for infrastructure deal, every Dem has leverage
Volunteers collect trash at Kings Beach on July 5, 2021.
Nearly 1,500 pounds of trash collected at Lake Tahoe beach cleanup
Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East