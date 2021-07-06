Advertisement

Silver State Sights - Mesquite

Mesquite, Nevada is located in eastern Clark County.
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESQUITE, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ll find it when you head northeast for about an hour out of Las Vegas on I-15.

“A quiet, peaceful little town with as much or as little as you want to do,” said Carol Kolson of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce.

Kolson says there are now over 21,000 people living in the town near the Utah and Arizona borders.

It’s a town very well known for its golf.

“We have 8 golf courses here,” Kolson said. “All of them can accommodate any skill level. For the beginner and experienced golfer, a fun time for golf, definitely.”

While it’s no Vegas, mesquite is still a Nevada town which means you’ll find casinos with 8 of them in town.

And if you aren’t into golfing or gambling, check out the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum,, which features exhibits about the area’s history and pioneers.

