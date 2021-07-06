Second COVID-19 Delta variant related death reported in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting its second death connected to a confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The patient was a man in his 50′s with an underlying health condition, and who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In total, there have been 687 COVID-19 related deaths in Washoe County since March 2020.

The County has four vaccination clinics coming up. No appointments are required.

We're reporting the 2nd COVID-19 #DeltaVariant-related death in Washoe County, 14 more Delta cases (65 total). The COVID-19 vaccine can help prevent getting the Delta variant - if you do get it the symptoms are less severe. See COVID-19 vaccine events here:https://t.co/ttjlIisWiB pic.twitter.com/EzrtiNup9B — COVID19Washoe (@Covid19Washoe) July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.