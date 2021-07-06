Advertisement

Second COVID-19 Delta variant related death reported in Washoe County

Washoe County Health District logo
Washoe County Health District logo(Washoe County Health District)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting its second death connected to a confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The patient was a man in his 50′s with an underlying health condition, and who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In total, there have been 687 COVID-19 related deaths in Washoe County since March 2020.

The County has four vaccination clinics coming up. No appointments are required.

