Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent a man to the hospital Monday night. It happened just after 9 p.m. on Valley Street near E. William Street.

Deputies say a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing Valley and had to be flown to Renown via CareFlight. The extent of his injuries are still unknown along with who was at fault in the crash.

Valley Street is expected to be closed for several hours.

