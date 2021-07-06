Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Carson City

Carson City Sheriff's deputies investigate a crash on Valley Street where a male pedestrian was...
Carson City Sheriff's deputies investigate a crash on Valley Street where a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:49 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent a man to the hospital Monday night. It happened just after 9 p.m. on Valley Street near E. William Street.

Deputies say a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing Valley and had to be flown to Renown via CareFlight. The extent of his injuries are still unknown along with who was at fault in the crash.

Valley Street is expected to be closed for several hours.

