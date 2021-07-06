Advertisement

Missing teen camper found dead in Alpine County

(WNDU)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:46 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOST LAKES, Cal. (KOLO) - The search for a missing camper in Alpine County ended tragically on Monday. On July 3rd, deputies with the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone missing from the Lost Lakes area in the El Dorado National Forest.

The camper was identified as 17-year-old Haydn Miguel of Minden. More than 40 volunteers helped with the search over the holiday weekend, but were unable to locate the teen.

On Monday, a search and rescue K9 found Miguel’s body at the bottom of a steep cliff in the Carson River drainage area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Questions regarding the search can be directed to the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 694-2231.

