Lake Tahoe boating victim identified

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe Co. Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the young man killed in a boating incident at Lake Tahoe on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Myles Kawashima, 17, of Greenbrae, California was pronounced dead prior to his arrival at the Incline Village Community Hospital.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was the first agency to respond to the distress call, which came about 6:20 P.M. Monday evening. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) assisted when the boat came ashore at Sand Harbor.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) is the primary investigating agency, assisted by WCSO.

A WCSO spokesperson says all of the people on the boat were 17 and 18 years old.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is still determining the cause of death, but the WCSO says there is no indication of foul play at this time.

