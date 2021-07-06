Advertisement

COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen camper found dead in Alpine County
Police responded to the 7-Eleven just before 11 PM on Sunday evening.
Reno Police: shooting likely in self defense
Reno firefighters battle a fire at a former assisted living facility on Beech Street in Reno,...
Fire burns former assisted living facility
Round Mountain man dies in boating incident at Lahontan
Linda Garza accused by former player of grabbing her, slamming her against dugout wall
New Nevada softball coach enters role amid controversy

Latest News

Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID response, vaccine
Petrilla Fire burn scar.
Officials determine Petrilla Fire was human-caused
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
Thomas Sibick is accused of participating in the assault of Officer Michael Fanone during the...
Capitol riot case: Man shown grabbing badge, radio from beaten DC Metro police officer (no sound)
Teddy Roosevelt statue
President Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy examined during statue removal process