City of Sparks looks to hire lifeguards, before & after school staff

Lifeguards are on duty at Deer Park in Sparks
Lifeguards are on duty at Deer Park in Sparks(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hiring.

According to City of Sparks Recreation Manager Shauna Nelson the city is looking to hire 25 lifeguards, and 40 staff members to help with before and after school programs at elementary schools.

“In both positions we try to work around your school schedule so we can be as flexible as possible.” Nelson explained. “We understand we attract mainly students so we are flexible with hours so they can go to school and still earn a little bit of extra spending money.”

Pay starts at $11 per hour.

If you want to apply, click here.

