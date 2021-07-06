Advertisement

Canadiens avoid sweep force Game 5, beat Lightning 3-2 in OT

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, right, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning...
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, right, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021.(Source: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:31 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (AP) - Josh Anderson jumped back into the play, and the Montreal Canadiens killed Tampa Bay’s chance for a Stanley Cup sweep.

Anderson scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 on Monday night.

Carey Price stopped 32 shots for Montreal, and rookie defenseman Alexander Romanov also scored.

The series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Interim coach Dominique Ducharme’s lineup changes paid off as Romanov stepped up in just his third career playoff game. Anderson was shifted to a new line, playing alongside Nick Suzuki and rookie Cole Caufield in Ducharme’s bid to add more speed.

Pat Maroon and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Lightning, who are attempting to become the NHL’s second team to win consecutive championships in the salary-cap era, which began in 2005. The Pittsburgh Penguins accomplished the feat with titles in 2016 and 2017.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7-Eleven just before 11 PM on Sunday evening.
Reno Police: shooting likely in self defense
Linda Garza accused by former player of grabbing her, slamming her against dugout wall
New Nevada softball coach enters role amid controversy
Reno firefighters battle a fire at a former assisted living facility on Beech Street in Reno,...
Fire burns former assisted living facility
This July 2021 photo released by the ATF/United States Attorney's Office Central District of...
Feds: Los Angeles explosion caused by Nevada-purchased fireworks
Direct and indirect hand lines have been completed around both fires and are holding.
Lightning-sparked fires in Plumas Co. expected to put out more smoke

Latest News

Missing teen camper found dead in Alpine County
California inmate firefighter steals firetruck for a joyride
In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd...
‘Voice’ stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma
A California inmate firefighter steals a firetruck and takes it on a joyride.
Firetruck taken on joyride by inmate firefighter