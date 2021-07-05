Round Mountain man dies in boating incident at Lahontan

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who died at Lahontan Reservoir last Tuesday.

Joel Schwarz, 25, of Round Mountain was at the reservoir on June 29, 2021 and was trying to get back onto a boat. According to investigators, Schwarz slipped on a ladder and hit his leg on the moving propeller.

Life-saving efforts were attempted, but Schwarz was pronounced dead at the scene.

