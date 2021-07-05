Local and visitors help with July 5 Lake Tahoe beach cleanup

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KOLO) - On Monday both locals and visitors took action to clean up all the trash left over from a busy holiday weekend with the annual July 5th beach cleanup.

“The need is here, people are recreating more than ever, and they need to pack out what they pack in,” said Marilee Movius, Community Engagement Manager for Keep Tahoe Blue – the organization responsible for the event.

Movius says single use plastics and cigarette butts are the most common things found in the cleanup.

“What happens is the trash breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces which looks like food to wildlife and is toxic to the environment.”

“I feel like it’s essential to protect the place that we live,” said Sara Smith, who has lived in Tahoe for 20 years. “It’s not an amusement park, but often gets treated that way.”

The cleanup efforts in Kings Beach we’re not the only ones taking place. There were also cleanup efforts on the south side of Lake Tahoe at Regan Beach and Nevada beach as well.

