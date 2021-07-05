Advertisement

Local and visitors help with July 5 Lake Tahoe beach cleanup

A family picks up trash on Kings Beach on Monday, July 5.
A family picks up trash on Kings Beach on Monday, July 5.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:26 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KOLO) - On Monday both locals and visitors took action to clean up all the trash left over from a busy holiday weekend with the annual July 5th beach cleanup.

“The need is here, people are recreating more than ever, and they need to pack out what they pack in,” said Marilee Movius, Community Engagement Manager for Keep Tahoe Blue – the organization responsible for the event.

Movius says single use plastics and cigarette butts are the most common things found in the cleanup.

“What happens is the trash breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces which looks like food to wildlife and is toxic to the environment.”

“I feel like it’s essential to protect the place that we live,” said Sara Smith, who has lived in Tahoe for 20 years. “It’s not an amusement park, but often gets treated that way.”

The cleanup efforts in Kings Beach we’re not the only ones taking place. There were also cleanup efforts on the south side of Lake Tahoe at Regan Beach and Nevada beach as well.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7-Eleven just before 11 PM on Sunday evening.
Reno Police: shooting likely in self defense
Linda Garza accused by former player of grabbing her, slamming her against dugout wall
New Nevada softball coach enters role amid controversy
This July 2021 photo released by the ATF/United States Attorney's Office Central District of...
Feds: Los Angeles explosion caused by Nevada-purchased fireworks
Reno firefighters battle a fire at a former assisted living facility on Beech Street in Reno,...
Fire burns former assisted living facility
Dory Breaux provided this photo of the Sugar Fire northeast of Beckwourth, Calif.
Sugar, Dotta fires in Plumas County now called Beckwourth Complex

Latest News

Round Mountain man dies in boating incident at Lahontan
Hazy sun graphic
Fireworks cause Southern California air quality problems
Local Wellness Specialist said seniors can eat vegetables and fruits to stay hydrated.
Hydrating foods seniors can eat during heat waves
Reno firefighters battle a fire at a former assisted living facility on Beech Street in Reno,...
Fire burns former assisted living facility