Hydrating foods seniors can eat during heat waves

By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the temperatures heat up it can be very dangerous for seniors. A local Wellness Specialist, Danielle Koltz said the number one way to beat the heat is always drinking lots of water, however that can be challenging for some people.

She said seniors can eat different vegetable and fruits to stay hydrated. According to Koltz 80% of our water intake comes from drinking water, the other 20% comes from food.

She said seniors can also concentrate on eating water dense foods like celery, cucumbers, tomatoes, grapefruit, and watermelon. All of these food contain about 90% content of water.

“You know if you’re not used to snacking throughout the day, maybe just a few pieces of watermelon, you know every couple of hours, you can get used to it along with your water.”

Koltz said to avoid coffee or alcohol when its really hot. Signs of dehydration are dizziness, fatigue, muscle cramps, and itchy sensitive skin.

If you’re not feeling well she said to seek immediate medical attention. She’s reminding people to also check on your senior family and friends often during the heat.

