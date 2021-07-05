Advertisement

Fireworks cause Southern California air quality problems

Hazy sun graphic
Hazy sun graphic(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Air quality advisories are in effect across a swath of Southern California due to hours of fireworks blasts and a wildfire.

The South Coast Air Quality District says poor air quality is likely through Monday afternoon because fireworks emit high levels of particulate matter.

July 4 and 5 are typically the worst days of the year for levels of fine particulate matter in the South Coast Air Basin. Breathing particulates can lead to a wide variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health effects.

A smoke advisory has also been issued due to the Tumbleweed Fire burning near Interstate 5 about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

