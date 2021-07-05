Advertisement

Fire burns former assisted living facility

Reno firefighters battle a fire at a former assisted living facility on Beech Street in Reno,...
Reno firefighters battle a fire at a former assisted living facility on Beech Street in Reno, Nev. on July 5, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:50 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that burned a former assisted living facility in northeast Reno is under investigation.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the former Reno Valley Assisted Living and Retirement Center on Beech Street. 44 firefighters and 12 vehicles from the Reno Fire Department were part of the response.

Investigators say the fire may have started in the basement. The flames got into the attic and spread through the building. Firefighters say the large structure had more than a hundred rooms.

Two homeless people were found inside the building, but it is not know if they started the fire.

One firefighter was hurt, but the injuries were not serious.

