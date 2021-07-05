Arabian Horse Show returns to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eight-year-old Vail Ryckebosch takes her horse Cocoa out for a walk at the Region 3 Arabian Horse Association Show. She’s been riding since she was two. But she and Cocoa seem to have hit if off when they became a team about a year ago.

“She’s always happy, except when she doesn’t get her food,” Vail says of Cocoa.

Happy, friendly, those are some of the common words used to describe the Arabian Horse. They are one of the oldest horse breeds in the world, and perhaps the most recognizable.

“The five characteristics: the wide set eye, the large nostril, finely shaped tipped ears,” says Deborah Johnson, Arabian Horse Association President. “The head is characteristic of the Arabian, and long arched neck… and high natural tail carriage,” she says. “Not only unique but one of the most versatile breeds as well,” adds Johnson.

Here at the Region 3 Arabian Horse Association show, in Reno for the next ten days, the horses will compete in dozens of categories like, western, walk trot country English pleasure. The horses can be shown in hand, and by youngsters like Vail.

It’s estimated on average four people travel to these shows per horse. It’s been several years since this show has been in Reno. But now the trainers, coaches, riders and their trusty steeds are back. The amount of money infused into the local economy over the ten day event goes without saying.

“Everybody loves Reno,” says Bridget Fitzpatrick who is an owner, trainer, coach and competitor at the show. “There is so much to do, There are the outdoor sports. Lake Tahoe, the wide array of hotel casinos. It’s just been a favorite for people. This show is definitely… Reno is home for us,” she says.

To find out more about the breed, go to the Reno Livestock Events Center on Friday, July 9 or Saturday, July 10 anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Look for the TAIL table. It stands for the Total Arabian Interaction and Learning program. You will find tours of the show, and even a walk back to the barns where you can learn more about the horses and even pet them. All free of charge. Participants will be amazed at just how adaptive the Arabian has become.

