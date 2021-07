SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in he 400 block of Howard Drive near the Sparks Marina on Saturday afternoon.

The Sparks Police Department said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries police described as not life-threatening.

The accident happened around 4:18 p.m. It closed Howard Drive until about 4:55 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.