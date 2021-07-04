Advertisement

Las Vegas police officer wounded after a struggle over gun

Officer shot graphic
Officer shot graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer has been shot and wounded after a struggle with a man who was being arrested.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say some officers were working a concert at Allegiant Stadium around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they responded to a disturbance incident involving a man.

The officers took the man into custody and began to escort him to a security office. But a struggle ensued and the suspect was able to gain access to an officer’s gun. The man then fired the weapon, striking an officer.

Police say the wounded officer was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.  The name and age of the officer haven’t been released yet.

Other officers were able to subdue the unidentified man and get him to a hospital for an evaluation.

