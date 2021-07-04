Advertisement

Fireworks meant for July 4 display unintentionally detonated in Maryland

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries.

The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital.

No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured.

The city later announced it was canceling the day’s fireworks shows.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonya Carroll in her empty Reno home
‘Nothing but a mattress & two patio chairs’ New resident waits out apparent mover fraud
Daniel Fazzari submitted this photo o a helicopter bringing water to the Prison Hill fire in...
Prison Hill Fire in Carson City at 171 acres
Dory Breaux provided this photo of the Sugar Fire northeast of Beckwourth, Calif.
Sugar, Dotta fires in Plumas County now called Beckwourth Complex
DUI Graphic
Eight arrested in Reno DUI saturation patrol
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office responded Friday night to a fatal rollover at Butti Way and...
Fatal rollover in Carson City

Latest News

Officer shot graphic
Las Vegas police officer wounded after a struggle over gun
Dory Breaux provided this photo of the Sugar Fire northeast of Beckwourth, Calif.
Sugar, Dotta fires in Plumas County now called Beckwourth Complex
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo