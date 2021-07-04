Advertisement

Feds: Los Angeles explosion caused by Nevada-purchased fireworks

This July 2021 photo released by the ATF/United States Attorney's Office Central District of...
This July 2021 photo released by the ATF/United States Attorney's Office Central District of California, shows boxes with illegal large homemade fireworks explosives in South Los Angeles. A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday, July 3, 2021 with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Arturo Ceja III faces the federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles. (ATF/United States Attorney's Office Central District of California via AP).(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with  illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Arturo Ceja III of South Los Angeles faces the federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday — including nine Los Angeles police officers and a federal agent — in the blast, which also flipped and damaged cars and smashed windows in homes and a laundromat. The explosion was heard blocks away.

