Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonya Carroll in her empty Reno home
‘Nothing but a mattress & two patio chairs’ New resident waits out apparent mover fraud
Daniel Fazzari submitted this photo o a helicopter bringing water to the Prison Hill fire in...
Prison Hill Fire in Carson City at 171 acres
Dory Breaux provided this photo of the Sugar Fire northeast of Beckwourth, Calif.
Sugar Fire in Plumas County reaches 300 acres; evacuation advisory issued
DUI Graphic
Eight arrested in Reno DUI saturation patrol
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office responded Friday night to a fatal rollover at Butti Way and...
Fatal rollover in Carson City

Latest News

A photo of the East Fork Fire on July 2, 2021.
Winds push East Fork Fire south of Gardnerville to 1,000 acres
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
The scene of where a vehicle it a pedestrian on Howard Drive in Sparks.
Pedestrian seriously injured crossing street near Sparks Marina