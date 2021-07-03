Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Fazzari submitted this photo o a helicopter bringing water to the Prison Hill fire in...
Prison Hill Fire in Carson City now listed as 600 acres
A photo of the East Fork Fire on July 2, 2021.
East Fork Fire south of Gardnerville now 565 acres
Dareo McKenzie, 50, of Lemmon Valley.
Man accused of trying to break into girl’s bedroom
Sonya Carroll in her empty Reno home
‘Nothing but a mattress & two patio chairs’ New resident waits out apparent mover fraud
Islenn Markese Mayfield
Reno man sent to prison for prostituting his girlfriend

Latest News

LIVE: Biden takes tour of cherry farm in Mich.
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Elsa falls back to tropical storm while racing toward Haiti
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Mayor: 2 more bodies recovered from collapsed condo building
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
9 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95