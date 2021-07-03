Advertisement

Summer getaway options in nearby Sonoma

As you plan your summer getaways, our neighbors to the west have a jam-packed season full of relaxing options in Sonoma, California.
As you plan your summer getaways, our neighbors to the west have a jam-packed season full of relaxing options in Sonoma, California.(MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:14 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SONOMA, Ca. (KOLO) -As you plan your summer getaways, our neighbors to the west have a jam-packed season full of relaxing options in Sonoma, California.

The iconic Macarthur Place Hotel & Spa is offering Saturday and Sunday morning yoga sessions right in the midst of beautiful wine country.

While you’re there, take advantage of a private wine tasting and dining experience when you book your stay. The property has teamed up with Three Sticks Wines, offering a private farm fresh meal and tastings during the Durell Vineyard Excursion.

To learn more here are a few helpful links:

https://www.macarthurplace.com/offer/durell-vineyard-excursion/

https://www.macarthurplace.com/offer/work-from-wine-country/

