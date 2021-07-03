Sugar Fire in Plumas County reaches 300 acres

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (KOLO) -The Sugar Fire about 2 miles northeast of Beckworth in Plumas County reached 300 acres by Saturday morning and has zero containment, the U.S. National Forest Service reported.

Lightning started the fire Friday in the Sugar Loaf Peak area. The fire closed California 70 In Sierra Valley but it has since reopened.

Crews from the nearby Dotta Fire were pulled off and assigned to the Sugar Fire.

