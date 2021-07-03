Advertisement

Spa gives 10 percent of July transactions to charity

This is a room used to pamper clients at the new day spa in Sparks.
This is a room used to pamper clients at the new day spa in Sparks.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:13 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -- A local day spa in Sparks is giving 10 percent of its July 2021 transactions to charity.

This is part of Etavele Day Spa’s “United is Beautiful Campaign” during the July 4th holiday season and going along with the unite theme all “Unite” beauty products are 10 percent off during the month of July.

The Spa’s owner and her crew say they are giving to Step 2 because it helps local women get substance abuse counseling, while also providing transitional housing along with medical and family support.    

”That was the nonprofit that spoke to us at that moment because we are predominantly women,” said Etavele Day Spa Owner, Christa Berney.

Etavele is located at 2415 Pyramid Way Suite A in Sparks.

It provides full body waxing, facials, hair color and cuts, pedicures, manicures,

