Pignic’s unique grill yard a win for all

Patio set to be a hit for Independence Day(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:16 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a setup perfect for the 4th of July.

“It’s a very unique concept,” said Pignic Pub & Patio owner, Trevor Leppek.

Customers are taking advantage of the setup.

“I like it,” said Johnny Davis, a customer of Pignic.

For nearly seven years Pignic - just south of Wingfield Park - has offered customers a way to grill their own store-bought food on site. The idea came a decade ago when Leppek went to a bar in Brooklyn, New York.

“(The bar) just had a really basic setup,” Leppek said. “I saw that happening and was like ‘how can (a future business) expand on that and turn it into a more user friendly concept?’”

The two-grill backyard in that Bushwick neighborhood inspired Pignic’s diverse row of grills, refrigerators, and wash and prep stations. From ceramic Japanese cookers, to standard propane, to wood pellet-fueled Traegers, Pignic has it all.

“If you don’t want people at your house drinking all your beer, and your liquor out of your liquor cabinet they can come to Pignic and we serve them,” Leppek said. “We take care of the grill yard after you’re done using it. We clean up after you and wipe everything down and get ready for the next person. It’s just a stress-free way to come and grill.”

To make this whole thing work Pignic agreed to a set of terms with the Washoe County Health District. To use a grill customers have to bring everything they’re cooking in its original packaging with a receipt from where they bought it.

That’s what Davis does. He recently moved to Reno from Columbus, Georgia where grilling is a staple in his household.

“When I was back home (in Georgia) I’d probably grill at least two times a week. I always do a lot so everybody knows they can stop by and get something to eat,” he said.

Like many who grill at Pignic Davis doesn’t have a setup where he can barbecue at his place in Reno.

After all the maintenance and up-front cost of supplying grills, charcoal, gas, and wood-pellets, what’s in it for Pignic?

“We do ask that (customers) purchase a minimum of two drinks per person while they’re utilizing the grill yard,” Leppek said of the exchange.

The grill yard should be busy for Independence Day. The patio is open during regular business hours.

As for Davis his co-workers at Panasonic will be eating well at Sunday’s company potluck with the ribs he’s cooking.

For more information about Pignic visit their website here.

