“Nothing but a mattress & two patio chairs’ New resident waits out apparent mover fraud

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Sonya Carroll is angry and frustrated as she shows us around her new, mostly empty Reno home.

Newly widowed she decided to move from her central California home to Reno. She went online checked a few sites and chose what she thought was a moving company in Florida, largely because they would allow her to pay by credit card..

In fact, the company, Empire Moving Group is not a mover at all, simply a broker. So, the first surprise was the crew who showed up at her home, representing another company--Home Run Moving and Storage supposedly from Los Angeles, They weren’t what she expected, day laborers in a rented truck. They presented her with a contract.

“I didn’t know what to do. I needed to turn the house over to the realtor. So I panicked and signed.”

And so, with only the house plants she could pack into her car, a box of canned goods and a few changes of clothes, she drove to Reno. Three weeks later she’s still waiting for the rest of her life to show up.

“And now I have nothing but a mattress and two patio chairs.”

She bought those at a local Walmart, along with some eating utensils. For everything else, including all the personal items from decades of life with her husband, she’s still waiting. It’s a bare existence that for a moment drove her to write a suicide note to her family.

“I was ready to move on. I just didn’t know what to do.”>

That moment and that impulse passed, but she’s still caught, unable to move on to a new phase in her life, frustrated at the lack of answers or anyone to help.

At the moment it’s not even clear where her belongings are. Initially, she was told they were in a warehouse in Sacramento. then it was in L-A, hundreds of miles in the other direction.

We were no more successful. After introducing ourselves to the broker’s office in Florida we were put on hold for several minutes, only to be told they couldn’t talk with us followed by an abrupt hang-up. We didn’t even get that far with Home Run Moving. Just non-stop elevator music.

We have learned Empire Moving Group have an F-rating from the Better Business Bureau, Home Run movers a D-plus. Strangely enough, though they present themselves as a California company, they are actually registered to an address in a Las Vegas condominium community. Online reviews tell stories similar to Sonya’s.

There are lessons here for the rest of us.

“Do your research, get at least three estimates and don’t do everything on line,” advises Tim Johnston of the Better Business Bureau, adding that a legitimate mover will want to show up at your home to survey all that needs to be moved or, failing that, at least want to have you show them through the home on Face Time or something similar. And that estimate should be based on weight, not volume, which can be deceptive.

Unfortunately at this point, there may be little Sonya can do now but wait and hope.

We’ll let you know what happens.

