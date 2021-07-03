Mother of Macros Meal Prep sponsors college athletes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A company in Sparks is strengthening our college athletes to help improve their performance.

Cole Turner, tight end on the Wolf Pack football team is the first Mountain West athlete to receive a full sponsorship. Mother of Macros Meal Prep decided to take him under their wing and provide him with nutritional meals and financial assistance.

Alyssa Starr, Co-Owner of Mother of Macros said this will help lift a large weight off his shoulders and he can focus on his training and education.

“It’s another avenue of revenue that they could receive to help them throughout their journey,” said Starr.

Turner was a former employee at Mother of Macros, where he created everlasting relationships. He thought of them immediately when the NCAA made the announcement to allow student-athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness. Starr didn’t think twice to say yes to be Turner’s sponsor.

“The last thing they even have to think about is where they are going to get food, where it is going to come from and if it will help them reach their goals,” explained Starr.

The sparks business has created a Sponsored Athlete Series, which makes Turner the first. Starr announces four more athletes and plans to provide sponsorships to many more, but she said it can’t be done without the help of our community.

“When you buy local and when you support a small business, you can see the small businesses give back to the community and that’s exactly what we will be doing.”

This food delivery service is building forces to be reckoned with one meal at a time.

