Two fires reported in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Crews are responding to two fires in Carson City, the Brunswick Fire and the Prison Hill Fire.

The Carson City Fire Department reports roads are closed because of the Prison Hill Fire.

Fairview Drive is closed between Fifth Street and the Nevada National Guard facility. Carson River Road is closed between Fifth Street and Prison Hill Road.

No structures are threatened, the fire department reported.

Both fires started around 5 p.m.

Sierra Front reports the Prison Hill fire is 3 acres to 5 acres.

There is no cause listed, but there have been lightning strikes in the area.

BRUNSWICK FIRE

PRISON HILL FIRE