Eight arrested in Reno DUI saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight arrests overnight on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said Saturday.

Six officers working on a DUI saturation patrol made 57 stops for suspected impaired driving, police said. They also issued 12 citations.

The saturation patrol was done as part of the beginning of the Fourth of July Weekend. Police want only sober drivers behind the steering wheel.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety funded the effort.

