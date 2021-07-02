Starbucks hiring at Carson Valley Roasting Plant

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Starbucks is looking to fill positions at its Roasting Plant and Distribution center in Minden. The company hosted a hiring event on Wednesday, offering people the chance to fast-track their career path with the coffee brand, rather than starting in a retail store.

The plant is one of five in the entire country and distributes to Starbucks locations throughout the southwest.

The Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant & Distribution Center is one of the largest in the world; in 2017, Starbucks operations decided to expand Nevada’s distribution center, bringing over 100 jobs of all levels to the Northern Nevada region. With over 1.5 million square feet of manufacturing and distribution space, this facility produces and distributes 12 different sizes of coffee bags packed with ground or whole-bean coffees.

For more information about job opportunities and to apply, visit Starbucks.com/careers.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.