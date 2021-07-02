Advertisement

Starbucks hiring at Carson Valley Roasting Plant

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:56 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Starbucks is looking to fill positions at its Roasting Plant and Distribution center in Minden. The company hosted a hiring event on Wednesday, offering people the chance to fast-track their career path with the coffee brand, rather than starting in a retail store.

The plant is one of five in the entire country and distributes to Starbucks locations throughout the southwest.

The Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant & Distribution Center is one of the largest in the world; in 2017, Starbucks operations decided to expand Nevada’s distribution center, bringing over 100 jobs of all levels to the Northern Nevada region. With over 1.5 million square feet of manufacturing and distribution space, this facility produces and distributes 12 different sizes of coffee bags packed with ground or whole-bean coffees.

For more information about job opportunities and to apply, visit Starbucks.com/careers.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents.
Nevada’s minimum wage to increase July 1
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
NHP investigates a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-80 near Virginia St.
Pedestrian killed on I-80 in Reno identified
Nevada Department of Wildlife provides tips to handle, prevent bear sightings
Reno family has encounter with bears in Lake Tahoe
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation.
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation

Latest News

Nevada Humane Society welcomes back public, leads to more adoptions
Nevada Humane Society welcomes back public, leads to more adoptions
Alert Tahoe provided this image of the East Fork Fire.
Alpine County fire sending smoke into Nevada
Beer fundraiser
Food Truck Fundraiser in The North Valleys
Nonprofit tripling its adoptions as it transitions away from online-only submissions
Nevada Humane Society welcomes back public, leads to more adoptions