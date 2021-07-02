Advertisement

Spanking children could do more harm than good, reports say

Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.
Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.(Nadezhda1906 | Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A study recently published by The Lancet is reporting that spanking children could do more harm than good.

While physical punishment has been around for decades, it is increasingly viewed as having a negative impact.

Researchers compiled data from 69 various studies to inform practitioners and policy makers about the potential impacts of spanking.

The Lancet summarized these findings and identified several key themes, including evidence that shows “physical punishment is not associated with positive outcomes over time.”

Instead, the report suggests that spanking predicts increases in child behavior issues over time, adding there is evidence of a dose-response relationship.

Spanking also increases the risk of involvement with child protective services, according to the summary.

“The consistency of these findings indicates that physical punishment is harmful to children and that policy remedies are warranted,” the report concluded.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents.
Nevada’s minimum wage to increase July 1
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
NHP investigates a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-80 near Virginia St.
Pedestrian killed on I-80 in Reno identified
Nevada Department of Wildlife provides tips to handle, prevent bear sightings
Reno family has encounter with bears in Lake Tahoe
First COVID-19 Delta variant death confirmed in Washoe County

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
LIVE: Biden hosts Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House
A Nevada driver hydroplaned and flipped a vehicle over an interstate median.
Caught on camera: Driver flips vehicle over interstate median, somehow avoids serious injury
A big party is thrown for a Minnesota woman's 100th birthday.
Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100