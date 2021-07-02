Reno, Washoe take lead in monitoring energy and carbon emissions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A big announcement Thursday--one that city and state officials can rightly point to and say our local governments are taking a leadership role in the fight against climate change.

The setting for the announcement was a northwest Reno fire station, but, in fact, it could have been at any local government location. The fire station, like city hall, other government buildings, city and county equipment and vehicles all collectively consume a lot of energy.

In the face of climate change, there’s added reason these days to try to make sure we consume less and use what we have efficiently. and this press conference was held to announce the way forward to that goal.

A Reno-based software company, Ledger 8760, is partnering with the city and county to install a monitoring system to track energy use and carbon emissions.

What ledger is going to do is to be able to provide them real-time data about how much energy they are using,” said company CEO Adam Kramer. “What the carbon intensity of that usage is and how they can reduce it in the most cost-effective way.”

And that could lead to meaningful adjustments.

It could show you for instance, that you’re wasting a lot of energy in the nighttime when no one’s in the building,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “or it could show you that during the daytime it’s efficiently used or not efficiently used.”

And though the aim is reduced emissions those kinds of decisions should also lead to savings of public dollars.

But the governor said, “If we don’t get a hand on climate change, economics aren’t going to matter much.”

The company has done this sort of monitoring for industry. this is the first time--apparently anywhere--it’s being used by a local government.

“I’m a very competitive mayor so i always like to be first out of the gate,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, “But I also think we will pave the way for other cities that can be innovative and use innovative technology. I think it speaks volumes about the city of reno that we’re always on the forefront and not afraid to take chances.”

