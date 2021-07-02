Advertisement

Reno, Washoe take lead in monitoring energy and carbon emissions

By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:22 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A big announcement Thursday--one that city and state officials can rightly point to and say our local governments are taking a leadership role in the fight against climate change.

The setting for the announcement was a northwest Reno fire station, but, in fact, it could have been at any local government location. The fire station, like city hall, other government buildings, city and county equipment and vehicles all collectively consume a lot of energy.

In the face of climate change, there’s added reason these days to try to make sure we consume less and use what we have efficiently. and this press conference was held to announce the way forward to that goal.

A Reno-based software company, Ledger 8760, is partnering with the city and county to install a monitoring system to track energy use and carbon emissions.

What ledger is going to do is to be able to provide them real-time data about how much energy they are using,” said company CEO Adam Kramer. “What the carbon intensity of that usage is and how they can reduce it in the most cost-effective way.”

And that could lead to meaningful adjustments.

It could show you for instance, that you’re wasting a lot of energy in the nighttime when no one’s in the building,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “or it could show you that during the daytime it’s efficiently used or not efficiently used.”

And though the aim is reduced emissions those kinds of decisions should also lead to savings of public dollars.

But the governor said, “If we don’t get a hand on climate change, economics aren’t going to matter much.”

The company has done this sort of monitoring for industry. this is the first time--apparently anywhere--it’s being used by a local government.

“I’m a very competitive mayor so i always like to be first out of the gate,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, “But I also think we will pave the way for other cities that can be innovative and use innovative technology. I think it speaks volumes about the city of reno that we’re always on the forefront and not afraid to take chances.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada’s minimum wage will increase by 75 cents.
Nevada’s minimum wage to increase July 1
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
Landlords & tenants react to eviction moratorium extension
NHP investigates a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-80 near Virginia St.
Pedestrian killed on I-80 in Reno identified
Nevada Department of Wildlife provides tips to handle, prevent bear sightings
Reno family has encounter with bears in Lake Tahoe
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation.
Multiple arrests made in escaped inmates investigation

Latest News

Beer fundraiser
Food Truck Fundraiser in The North Valleys
Nonprofit tripling its adoptions as it transitions away from online-only submissions
Nevada Humane Society welcomes back public, leads to more adoptions
Police respond after a bicyclist was hit by a car on Oddie Blvd. Wednesday morning.
Bicyclist killed after getting hit by car in Sparks
Alert Tahoe provided this image of the East Fork Fire.
Alpine County fire sending smoke into Nevada