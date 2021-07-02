Reno man sent to prison for prostituting his girlfriend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced Wednesday to 4.5 to 12 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Islenn Markese Mayfield, 28, was recorded threatening the victim, his girlfriend, with violence and also made statements he intended to get other women involved in prostitution.

Mayfield also committed domestic abuse during their two-year relationship, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

Mayfield was booked Aug. 30, 2020, on charges of sex trafficking and living on the earnings from prostitution following an investigation by the Reno Police Department’s Human Trafficking and Exploitation Team.

The district attorney’s office has increased sexual exploitation prosecutions from a few a year to more than 20 cases, the office said.

Mayfield pleaded guilty to one count of coercion with physical force and one count of facilitating sex trafficking of an adult. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman sentenced him Wednesday to two consecutive 6-year terms, the maximum sentence, and Mayfield must serve at least 56 months in prison before he is eligible for parole.

HEAT was formed in early 2020 to combat human trafficking and exploitation in the community.

