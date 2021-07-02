Rapid Covid 19 testing for Nevadans in the criminal justice system

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keeping this global pandemic front and center. Life Changes has a new initiative for any man or woman involved in the criminal justice system.

The non-profit has 11 properties between Sparks and Reno and helps both men and women turn their lives around and beat addiction.

Four Square Clinicals just started contract work with Life Changes earlier this year and is offering free covid 19 rapid testing to anyone who needs a test and has been in the criminal justice system.

“We have a great team that’s been really self-less and also has struggled through substance abuse as well, so they know exactly who they need to get and where they need to be in order to give people the best possible chance,” Stephanie Huerta says with Four Square Clinicals. She adds, even with a vaccination, this deadly virus is still transmissible.

Results from this rapid test come back within 15 minutes. If you or someone know is transitioning out of incarceration, head to https://www.thelifechangecenter.org/contact/

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.