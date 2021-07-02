Nevada’s execution drugs expiring as legal battle continues

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada prison officials say one of the drugs they originally planned to use this month in the state’s first execution of an inmate in 15 years expires July 31.

They say a second drug expires six weeks after a new evidentiary hearing a judge has scheduled in October to decide if or when four-time convicted killer Zane Floyd will receive a lethal injection.

The state’s lawyers said in new court filings Thursday that two of the other drugs in the four-drug execution protocol they have submitted to the court are available at least through February.

The state still has two weeks to appeal the judge’s ruling Monday delaying the state-sanctioned death.

