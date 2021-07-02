Advertisement

Nevada Humane Society welcomes back public, leads to more adoptions

Nonprofit tripling its adoptions as it transitions away from online-only submissions
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:16 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No appointment necessary.

“To be back open, it’s just extra special for us and the animals,” said Nevada Humane Society CEO, Greg Hall.

For the first time since March of 2020 the Nevada Humane Society is opening its doors to the public - a highly anticipated change from the old ‘by appointment only’ policy from the past 15 months.

Hall and his staff felt like July 1 was a safe time to reopen. The demand to adopt pets is there. The supply is, too.

“Right now we have almost 700 cats alone - cats and kittens - that are either in foster care or they’re available for adoption,” said Hall.

While many come to the Humane Society for dogs cats need homes too. Hall says the pandemic certainly played a part in the high number of available cats.

“There are just a lot of animals that were out in the community - particularly cats - that people just didn’t find because they weren’t out and about.”

Dori Thomas is just one person doing their part. She drove from Lovelock looking to adopt two cats. Instead, she’s taking home four after learning they came from the same family.

“Sometimes the older cats have been through more trauma, they’re not cute, fuzzy kittens anymore but they still need a good home and could still be a wonderful pet,” she said.

As we navigate out of this pandemic peoples’ physical and mental health are on the upswing. The staff at the Nevada Humane Society says adopting an animal can help with that.

“That animal connection with humans is just so important,” said Hall. “You see it every day. You can see it in the animals too when they know they’re going home.”

More people going in and out hopefully means a higher chance of these pets getting adopted. On Thursday, toward the end of business, the Nevada Humane Society had 32 adoptions for the day: 24 cats, and eight dogs. That’s three-times as many adoptions as they were processing online through appointment only adoptions.

Masks are required to enter the Nevada Humane Society. 70 people can be inside the Reno location, 16 inside the Carson City building.

