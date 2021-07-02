Advertisement

Man accused of trying to break into girl’s bedroom

Dareo McKenzie, 50, of Lemmon Valley.
Dareo McKenzie, 50, of Lemmon Valley.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Lemmon Valley man is in custody after authorities said he tried to break into a girl’s bedroom then attempted to run following a standoff with deputies.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Limnol Street near Surge Street off Lemmon Drive around 5:30 a.m. Friday, July 2. A father said his home security system caught a man breaking into his daughter’s bedroom through the window.

When the father shouted at the man, he reportedly ran into a home across the street. Deputies later identified the suspect as 50-year-old Dareo McKenzie and confirmed he lived at the home across the street.

Several people from inside the home came out and told deputies that McKenzie was in the midst of a mental health episode, the sheriff’s office reported.

After more than an hour of negotiating with McKenzie, deputies said he came out of the home, into the backyard and headed for the fenceline. Deputies were able to catch him and took him into custody.

He is charged with one felony count of Attempted Residential Burglary, one felony count of Attempted Home Invasion, a gross misdemeanor count of Child Abuse and Neglect, and a misdemeanor count of Resisting a Public Officer.

