Major parties’ gains trail increase in Nevada independents

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Voter registration in Nevada’s two major political parties both grew during June but their increases were vastly outpaced by a jump in the number of registered independents.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, nonpartisan registrations increased by 9,061, an increase of nearly 2%. Meanwhile registration for the Democratic and Republican parties increased by 439 and 393, respectively, or about 0.07% for each party.

Democrats now account for 35.3% of the statewide voter registration, followed by Republicans at 30.8% and independents at 25.7%.

The Independent American Party has 4.5%, the Libertarian Party has 0.97% and 2.6% are members of other minor political parties.

