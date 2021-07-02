Advertisement

KOLO ATE: Rattlesnake Club

By Josh Little
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rattlesnake Club in Reno is taking “farm to table” to another level.

“We’re patio to table,” said general manager Dave Grayden. “You can’t get much closer than that.”

The restaurant has a greenhouse on its property, where they grow greens, veggies, fruits and herbs. They are then used in everything from the sauces, to the food and the specialty cocktails.

(KOLO)

“Being more organic, being more sustainable. I mean the whole farm to fork movement is something that our owner believes in,” added Grayden. “It doesn’t get any fresher.”

Their Chicken and Watercress salad is a popular menu item, with live root watercress and shaved radish picked fresh on-site. It also includes avocado, oranges and toasted pistachio.

“We make the dressings in house,” explained Grayden. “We still add some of the accoutrements and greens from that.”

They also have a bakery in-house, making fresh bread and pastries. Including the Sunflower Rye used on their Rueben.

“We make all of our own sandwich bread, our hamburger buns, our pizza dough,” added Grayden. “All of our desserts are made from scratch.”

There’s also a Cafe, located in the mall right next to the restaurant. There you’ll find organic, fair-trade coffee from around the world.

“We have Ethiopia, Kenya, Sumatra, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica. Three types of Brazil, Columbia. And just added Mexico at the end of last summer,” said Grayden.

The coffee is sought-out and handpicked by the owner, Dr. Jeff Bacon, who grounds it himself in-house. It’s another freshly made item that keeps people coming back, despite all of the challenges posed by this pandemic.

“We’re kind of going through that resurgence again, where we were a new restaurant and opened. And then there were some hiccups in the beginning. And then we had a resurgence right before Covid, and then Covid of course hit,” explained Grayden. “So like that rattlesnake shedding its skin, we’ve kind of gone through a couple iterations where the community has stepped up every single time.”

The Rattlesnake Club is located in the Arlington Gardens Mall at 606 West Plumb Lane. It’s open 11 a.m. to close, Tuesday-Saturday. The Cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. You can get more information, and check out it’s menu, by clicking on the link below.

