Alpine County fire sending smoke into Nevada

Alert Tahoe provided this image of the East Fork Fire.
Alert Tahoe provided this image of the East Fork Fire.(Alert Tahoe)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -The East Fork Fire burning in the Mud Lake area of Alpine County has grown to 35 acres after initially being reported to be a tenth of an acre.

It was reported about 3:09 p.m. and is sending smoke into the surrounding areas, including Carson Valley.

It is about 3 miles west o the California-Nevada border and about 3 miles east of Indian Creek Reservoir.

Several fire agencies are responding.

