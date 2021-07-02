Alpine County fire sending smoke into Nevada
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -The East Fork Fire burning in the Mud Lake area of Alpine County has grown to 35 acres after initially being reported to be a tenth of an acre.
It was reported about 3:09 p.m. and is sending smoke into the surrounding areas, including Carson Valley.
It is about 3 miles west o the California-Nevada border and about 3 miles east of Indian Creek Reservoir.
Several fire agencies are responding.
