Alpine County fire sending smoke into Nevada

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -The East Fork Fire burning in the Mud Lake area of Alpine County has grown to 35 acres after initially being reported to be a tenth of an acre.

It was reported about 3:09 p.m. and is sending smoke into the surrounding areas, including Carson Valley.

It is about 3 miles west o the California-Nevada border and about 3 miles east of Indian Creek Reservoir.

Several fire agencies are responding.

