Aces to hold fireworks display, country music show on Independence Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No Aceball on the 4th of July means a different kind of entertainment at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces staff is calling it the biggest show the stadium has ever seen.

“We believe that our show is the longest and the biggest in terms of the shell size that is used,” said club COO, Doug Raftery.

With numerous fireworks displays scheduled to be set off around Northern Nevada the Aces are holding a one-of-a-kind party - which of course ends with fireworks.

Sunday’s celebration will have a similar feel of a game, but without the sports dynamic. All 400 on-field tickets are sold out, but there will be face painting, balloon twisters, and a magician.

Raftery says plans center around family fun.

“We’ll have a pie eating contest, a three-legged race, we’ll have a dizzy bat race. All of that will occur on the field.”

Perhaps one of the biggest attractions will be three country music acts - including an hour-long set from Sparks native, Patrice Luciano.

“I think they can expect us to set fire to the stage a little bit,” she said of her plans.

Her career took off two years ago after performing at the Silver Legacy and the Rib Cook-Off.

“And after the Rib Cook-Off they took me to Talladega. So after Talladega I went to Nashville and got to play at the Tin Roof and do all those things. Then I came back and we sold out Colt Ford,” Luciano said of her resume.

Performing on Independence Day is a dream come true for Luciano who also doubles as a veteran.

There are still tickets remaining in the seating bowl.

Click here to order.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.